KUALA LUMPUR: Despite having arrived from Bahrain at around 5am, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim continued with his schedule this morning by chairing the Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya.

In a post on Facebook, Anwar said he also briefed the meeting on the outcome of his visit to Bahrain and Brunei.

“Upon arriving from Bahrain at around 5am, I went on to chair the Cabinet meeting early this morning.

“I also shared the outcome of my visit to Bahrain, and also to Brunei, which will certainly have an impact on strengthening and enhancing cooperation and new synergies, Insya-Allah,” he posted.

Anwar made his first official visit to the Gulf nation as Prime Minister at the invitation of Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Anwar was also the only Head of Government invited to speak at the Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference (IIDC) which was held during the visit under the patronage of Bahrain’s King, King Hamad Isa Al Khalifa, and attended by the Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif Prof Dr Ahmed El-Tayyeb as well as over 400 Islamic scholars, religious leaders and experts.

On the visit to Brunei, Anwar said he was also granted an audience with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at Istana Nurul Iman, during which several issues, including the Myanmar crisis, the South China Sea disputes and intra-ASEAN trade, were discussed.

The discussion was also attended by former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who also heads the advisory team for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship.

Anwar said they had very engaging discussions with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the