PM directs PETRA to submit proposals on harnessing rainwater

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) to submit proposals within two weeks on harnessing rainwater to mitigate water shortages during droughts.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said the directive was issued during the Prime Minister’s meeting with PETRA’s top management today.

“The Prime Minister has asked us to address the fact that while our country receives abundant rainfall, we still experience droughts.

“The question is, how can we store excess rainwater to be used during dry periods and for future needs,” he told reporters after the Ihya Ramadan programme, which was also attended by Anwar.

When asked whether the two-week deadline was feasible, Fadillah said studies and proposals on the matter had already been conducted.

“We are now compiling the proposals for submission to assess which projects can be implemented. Regardless of the approach, state-level cooperation will be essential,” he said.

Fadillah added that the Prime Minister told the ministry to ensure any planned initiatives guarantee sufficient water and energy supply for the nation, as he wants every citizen to have access to affordable water and energy.

The meeting also focused on accelerating critical projects, including flood mitigation efforts, by addressing delays, particularly those involving state governments and land-related issues, he said.

Fadillah further noted that the Prime Minister raised energy-related concerns during the discussion, directing PETRA to address challenges faced by the public and businesses, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“The Prime Minister emphasised that any tariff adjustments must take into account the financial burden on the public and MSMEs to prevent additional hardship,” he said.