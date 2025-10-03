A video of a seller promoting “air balang” yogurt drink at a Ramadan bazaar in Shah Alam has sparked backlash, with netizens questioning the rising prices of bazaar cuisine.

The 1-minute and 40-second clip, posted on Facebook by Brade Sodok, shows a vendor promoting the drink, which consists of flavoured yogurt mixed with various toppings.

In the video, the buyer asks how many flavours are available, to which the seller responds that they have 22 different kinds.

The buyer then requests three of the best-selling flavours, and the seller confirms that each drink costs RM8, making the total RM24 for three.

While some viewers expressed interest in trying the drink, many were taken aback by the price.

A user, Safawi Pawi said: “Put a price tag on it, and watch everyone walk away” while Zulkarnain Genji, commented that the drink was expensive and came in a “small and thin plastic cup.”

Another, Zack Zio, noted a common trend at bazaars, saying, “The more premium it looks, the more ice it has. The higher the price, the smaller the cup.”

Iskandar Ismail sarcastically described what he observed in the video: “One scoop — ice. Two scoops — ice. Three scoops — still ice.” Meanwhile, Salmah Kadir urged vendors to wear masks while handling drinks: “Please cover your mouths. You’re facing the drinks, and saliva might splash in.”

Others had concerns beyond the pricing. Mohd Fahmi criticised the vendor and customer laughing during their conversation: “This isn’t something to joke about. Don’t normalise it.”

This debate adds to the ongoing discussion about food prices at Ramadan bazaars, where customers have complained about paying more for smaller portions.

While traders justify costs due to rising ingredient prices, buyers feel affordability should remain a priority, a common issue seen every Ramadan.