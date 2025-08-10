PM praises MTQHA management, Mohd Na’im urges continued dedication

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, revealed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim praised the management of the 65th International Quran Recitation and Memorisation Competition (MTQHA).

The event concluded successfully yesterday with a significant impact on the nation.

Mohd Na’im shared the prime minister’s appreciation on Facebook, urging all involved to maintain their hard work and sincerity for the country.

He extended congratulations to Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee and the organising committee for their efforts.

“The dedication and sacrifices of everyone involved are noble deeds, deserving of Allah SWT’s abundant rewards,” he said.

Malaysia celebrated victories in both male and female Quran recitation categories at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre event.

Aiman Ridhwan Mohamad Ramlan secured first place in the qari category with a score of 97.01 per cent.

Indonesia’s Ahmad Azroi Hasibuan and Turkiye’s Muhammed Yahya Yildizhan followed in second and third place respectively.

Wan Sofea Aini Wan Mohd Zahidi triumphed in the qariah category, scoring 95.88 per cent.

Morocco’s Fatima Zahra Assafar and Indonesia’s Nur Rahmiyatin Adhya placed second and third in the same category.

The competition, held from August 2, showcased Malaysia’s excellence in Quranic recitation. - Bernama