KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today revealed that the digital system of Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) was recently attacked by hackers demanding a ransom payment of USD10 million.

Anwar, however, said that the government did not bow to the demand of the cyber criminals and emphasised the need to strengthen the country’s systems with additional funding for various agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Bank Negara Malaysia.

“Yesterday, we talked about a cyber attack and hacking that was quite severe against MAHB just a day ago. There were discussions on how to resolve it, including a demand from hackers for a USD10 million ransom.

“I immediately responded with a ‘No’. This country cannot be safe if its leadership and systems allow us to succumb to the ultimatum of criminals and traitors,” he said in his speech at the 218th Police Day celebration at the Police Training Centre (PULAPOL) here.

The Prime Minister, however, did not provide further details on the cyber attack against MAHB’s system.

In conjunction with the Police Day celebration, Anwar expressed his hope that the PDRM would be further strengthened, particularly by taking a firmer stance on governance and issues of corruption, and not bowing to any threats.

“When it comes to governance and combating corruption, I am confident that if enforcement agencies like PDRM take a firm and strong stance over the next one or two years - without compromise, regardless of rank or influence, in taking the harshest actions - I believe the political climate and the overall atmosphere of the country will improve significantly,” he said.

Also present at the event were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.