PM’s principled diplomacy secures release of 23 detained Malaysians from Zionist regime

KANGAR: The successful release of 23 Malaysians detained by the Zionist regime demonstrates Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s firm and principled diplomatic approach.

Perlis Angkatan Muda Keadilan chief Azzin Izzad Bahanudin said the achievement has elevated Malaysia’s international standing.

He stated Malaysia consistently defends human rights and upholds humanitarian principles without compromising national values.

“Perlis AMK extends its highest appreciation and congratulations to the Prime Minister for securing the release of the 23 Malaysians detained by the Zionist regime,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Azzin Izzad pledged continued support for the Prime Minister’s leadership in championing justice and peace.

He believes the diplomatic breakthrough brought relief to families and reinforced public confidence in Malaysia’s leadership.

Perlis AMK strongly condemned the Zionist regime for detaining Malaysians without legal grounds.

The group described the detention action as a clear violation of international law.

All 23 Malaysian activists arrived safely at Istanbul International Airport at 8.40 pm Malaysian time.

They travelled on a special Turkish government aircraft from Ramon Airport in Israel.

Israeli forces had detained them after intercepting their GSF vessels in Mediterranean Sea Red Zone waters.

The activists were taken to Ashdod Port in Israel following the interception.

Among those detained were singer Heliza Helmi and her sister Nur Hazwani Afiqah aboard vessel Hio.

Nurfarahin Romli (Farah Lee) and Danish Nazran Murad were detained from Grande Blu vessel.

Singer Zizi Kirana was detained from Huga vessel while Musa Nuwayri, Iylia Balqis and Sul Aidil were from Alma.

Haikal Abdullah, Muaz Zainal, Zulfadhli Khiruddin and Rusydi Ramli were detained from Sirius vessel.

Razali Awang was detained from Inana vessel while influencer Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin (Ardell Aryana) was from Mikeno.

PU Rahmat, Norhelmi Ab Ghani, Mohd Asmawi Mukhtar and Norazman Ishak were detained from Estrella vessel.

Zainal Rashid and Ustaz Muhammad Abdullah were detained from Fair Lady vessel.

Muhammad Hareez Adzrami (Harogs), Muhd Haikal Luqman Zulkefli and Taufiq Mohd Razif were detained from Free Willy vessel.

The GSF mission involved more than 500 activists from 45 countries sailing towards Gaza.

The mission aimed to show solidarity and break the Israeli blockade to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza people. – Bernama