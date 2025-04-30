PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has cautioned the government against becoming overconfident with its victory in the Ayer Kuning state by-election, instead calling for intensified efforts to address public concerns.

Communications Minister and MADANI Government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the Prime Minister raised this during today’s Cabinet meeting, while congratulating Barisan Nasional (BN) colleagues on their win.

“The Prime Minister stressed that the government shouldn’t be too confident or relieved by this result, but must work harder to solve people’s problems.

“Clearly, the public desires not just political stability but an administration that drives economic growth while safeguarding welfare,’ Fahmi said at his weekly press briefing here today.

Fahmi said the Prime Minister viewed the victory as positive, showing shifting support among young and Malay voters despite lower turnout compared to the previous general election.

Of 20 polling districts, BN won 19 while Perikatan Nasional (PN) secured only one with a reduced majority, with Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) even outperforming PN in three polling districts.

In the three-cornered contest, BN candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir retained the seat with 11,065 votes against PN’s Abd Muhaimin Malek (6,059 votes) and PSM’s Bawani KS (1,106 votes).

The result maintains BN’s stronghold in Ayer Kuning, which the coalition has held since 1986.