PM urges semiconductor industry to collaborate pro bono with universities

KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on semiconductor industry players to collaborate on a pro bono basis with universities nationwide in efforts to build greater local expertise and human capital in the high-tech sector.

Speaking at the launch of X-FAB Sarawak’s facility expansion here today, Anwar emphasised the need for joint efforts between the government, academia and industry to meet the growing global demand for semiconductor talent.

“So, the challenge is real... Although we talk about Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and producing trained talent, to be very frank, we do produce engineers, but that alone is not adequate if there is no synergy between universities and industry.

“I would like to request the industry to take time to visit the universities, look at the curriculum and the disciplines and give immediate suggestions on what they lack and need to be introduced.

“If you are kind enough, send them to give the initial training, exposure and lecture... pro bono, of course,” he said.

Anwar said the federal government remains fully committed to driving the country’s semiconductor ambitions through the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS), which acknowledges Sarawak’s vast potential in becoming a global player in the field.

“The NSS is formulated and crafted in a manner that accepts the fact that we have this enormous potential with Sarawak to emerge as a global leader in innovation and production.

“I’m not exaggerating, given the geopolitical scenario now, and the centrality of Malaysia in ASEAN, engaging both the United States and China, (as well as) Europe, Asia and now, even Latin America and Africa... so, we are in the best position to be seen as stable, central and prepared to engage with all countries,” said the Prime Minister.

At the event, X-FAB, a global leader in analogue or mixed-signal and speciality semiconductor manufacturing, unveiled the RM3 billion expansion of its facility in Kuching.

This increases X-FAB Sarawak’s monthly wafer production capacity from 30,000 to 40,000 units, strengthening Malaysia’s role as a critical hub for high-tech chip production, particularly in automotive, medical and industrial sectors.

Also present were Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and X-FAB Group chief executive officer Rudi De Winter. - Bernama