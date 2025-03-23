Police announce transfers of 39 senior officers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today announced the transfer of 39 senior officers, effective last Friday.

In a statement today, PDRM secretary Datuk Kamaruzaman Abdullah announced that Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob has been appointed as the Pahang deputy police chief.

He said that Azry Akmar was replaced by Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigation/Legal) Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad.

“Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Special Branch E9 principal assistant director Datuk Aida Abdul Hamid has been appointed as the principal assistant director for Bukit Aman Special Branch E6.

“Bukit Aman Special Branch E3 principal assistant director Datuk Mohd Hairuddin Che Hamid has been appointed as the principal assistant director for Special Branch E7 at Bukit Aman,“ he said.

Kamaruzaman said that Bukit Aman Special Branch E6 principal assistant director DCP Azhar Sepawi has been appointed as the Bukit Aman Special Branch E3 principal assistant director.

He added that the transfer exercise also involved Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department principal assistant director (Prosecution/Legal) Datuk Mohamad Zainal Abdullah, who has been appointed as the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigation/Legal), with an acting rank of DCP.

“Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (D14) principal assistant director of Organised Crime Investigation, SAC Abdul Latiff Mehat, has been appointed as Johor deputy police chief with the acting rank of DCP.

“Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department deputy director (Finance/Procurement/General Policing), SAC Shamsul Amar Ramli, has been appointed as Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department deputy director (Cyber Crime Investigation) with the acting rank of DCP,“ he said.

He added that Bukit Aman Special Branch E6A assistant director Datuk Yusni Mohd Jamil has been appointed as Bukit Aman Special Branch E5 principal assistant director.