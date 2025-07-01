IPOH: Police have arrested 10 individuals, including a woman, in separate raids in Bagan Datuk, Perak and Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, for their alleged involvement in a syndicate dealing in counterfeit Electronic Fire Extinguisher Inspection System (eFEiS) stickers.

Acting Perak police chief DCP Zulkafli Sariaat said the suspects, aged 21 to 35, were arrested on January 1, 4, and 5, and are linked to a scam offering unauthorised fire extinguisher maintenance services.

“During the operation, police seized 89 fire extinguishers, seven counterfeit eFEiS stickers, four mobile phones, three vehicles and two fake contractor certificates.

“The investigation began after a report was filed on Dec 31 by a man in Hutan Melintang, who claimed two men had offered to maintain his fire extinguishers for RM100 each,” Zulkafli said in a statement.

The eFEiS stickers on the extinguishers were found to be fake and unregistered, and the company involved was not authorised by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department. Syndicate members were reportedly tasked with approaching businesses to supply fake inspection stickers.

The syndicate is believed to have been active in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Perak, targeting businesses with deceptive maintenance services.

Zulkafli added that six reports have been filed by victims in Bagan Datuk and Kampar, with total losses estimated at RM89,000.

The suspects have been remanded until today for further investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.