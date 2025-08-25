Police arrest man in KL South condo with RM1 million drugs

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a local man and confiscated nearly one million ringgit worth of syabu and heroin base drugs during two operations in the Klang Valley.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus stated that officers from the Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department detained the 29-year-old suspect at 6.15 pm in a condominium lobby in KL South.

Authorities discovered a plastic bag containing two compressed lumps of suspected heroin base drugs weighing 741.5 grammes during the initial arrest.

Following this discovery, police located the suspect’s Toyota Vios car parked in the Taman Segar area of Cheras for further inspection.

A thorough search of the vehicle uncovered a sack and cloth bag containing eight compressed blocks of suspected heroin base weighing three kilogrammes alongside twenty packets of Chinese tea believed to contain methamphetamine weighing 20.5 kilogrammes.

The total drug seizure amounted to 23.74 kilogrammes with an estimated street value of 974,000 ringgit, sufficient for 420,400 individual doses.

Investigations revealed the syndicate had been operational since October last year, utilizing cars for drug storage before distribution to addicts.

The suspect had previously been convicted under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating offences according to police records.

Police have remanded the suspect for seven days until August 27 while investigating the case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. – Bernama