SERI ISKANDAR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed the government’s commitment to continue to cleanse the country of corruption, malpractice and cartel activities following the success of strict enforcement which led to the recovery of the country’s revenue amounting to RM15.5 billion in two years.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the success proves the government’s firmness in ensuring that no party, including high-ranking individuals, escapes legal action if involved in activities that are detrimental to the country.

“We have successfully seized RM15.5 billion in stolen and smuggled money through criminal activities, this is only two years, and that is because I am firm and tell all enforcement agencies that no compromise, no to corruption, no to smuggling, no to syndicates and cartels, to break them because they are stealing from the people.

“In the few years that I have, I want Insya-Allah to clean up this mess, whatever they say, it does not bother me. I think it’s our duty,“ he said at the’ Anwar Meeting with Students of Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP)’ at its Chancellery in Seri Iskandar here, today.

Anwar also delivered a public lecture titled ‘Universities as Strategic Assets: Planning Malaysia’s Future through Talent, Technology and Transformation’ at the event which was also attended by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Anwar said the government would not compromise with any party including syndicates and cartels that embezzled national revenue, while emphasising that the principles of justice and integrity must be upheld regardless of the position or title of the individuals involved.

“Sometimes they are Datuk, Datuk Seri, Tan Sri and Tun, I don’t care, you can have your title but you steal, we catch and the court finds you guilty and you go to jail.

“That must be the principle and the young must understand and support this movement, can I trust you that you to support this?” he said, which was greeted with applause from the audience, including students.

According to the Prime Minister, efforts to combat corruption and strengthen clean governance are part of the government’s major mission to secure the future of the country and the young generation, as Malaysia has great potential to continue to progress.

The Prime Minister also called on students and youth to support the struggle to uphold justice and reject any form of racial oppression, in addition to having high human and ethical values, as well as mastering new knowledge and skills.

Anwar said the development of knowledge and technology must go hand in hand with the formation of character, morality and humanity in line with the concept of MADANI Malaysia which emphasises the principles of justice, noble values ​​and universal well-being.

Earlier, the Prime Minister spent time inspecting the UTP Integrated Engineering Department which offers a Bachelor of Integrated Engineering honours degree programme.

Yesterday, when tabling the Budget 2026 at the Dewan Rakyat, Anwar said the overall targeted subsidy implemented by the government saved the country around RM15.5 billion per year.

He said with every saving, more funds will be channelled towards welfare, cost of living allocations and quality infrastructure investment for the people. - Bernama