Police arrest suspect in viral Shah Alam road rage incident

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested a local man in connection with a road bullying incident that has gone viral on social media.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the 26-year-old car parts dealer was arrested at 5.30 pm yesterday in Meru, Klang, and the vehicle allegedly driven by the suspect during the incident was seized.

In a statement today, he said that during the incident at 9.45 pm last Saturday, the suspect was believed to have been driving recklessly and closely to a vehicle driven by a local man, who was with his wife and their daughter, in the Kayangan roundabout area, Section 10, here.

Mohd Iqbal said that both vehicles stopped at a bus stop, where the suspect approached the victim’s vehicle and attempted to snatch the car keys while the victim was opening the door, but failed.

“A verbal altercation occurred between the suspect and the victim before the suspect returned to his car and attempted to hit the victim twice.

“While the victim managed to avoid the first attempt, he was hit during the second, causing him to fall and have his right leg crushed by the car as the suspect fled the scene,” he said.

Mohd Iqbal said the 49-year-old victim sustained a minor fracture to his leg and was treated as an outpatient at Shah Alam Hospital.

He added that the victim, a sailing instructor, filed a police report at the Shah Alam district police headquarters at 10.28 pm on the same day.

According to Mohd Iqbal, the incident stemmed from the suspect’s dissatisfaction, as he claimed his vehicle was blocked by the victim’s car while attempting to turn left from the Kayangan Roundabout towards Section 7.

He said that the suspect had no prior criminal record but tested positive for benzodiazepine, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 307 and Section 279 of the Penal Code.

The public with information regarding the incident is urged to contact ASP Md Anuar Md Amilah at 019-2255597 to assist in the investigation.