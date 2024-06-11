Police arrest two mule account holders

BALIK PULAU: Police detained two men, believed to be mule account holders for a scam candidate, which recently caused the victims to lose RM54,000 in separate incidents.

Barat Daya district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the two suspects, aged 25 and 34, were arrested at separate locations in Penang.

“The 25-year-old suspect was arrested in Bukit Mertajam, on suspicion of being a mule account holder for a ‘Phone Scam’ syndicate causing a victim to lose RM30,000, “ he said.

According to the victim, he received a call from someone claiming to be from a courier company who told him that his name was on the blacklist for a money laundering case.

The call was then transferred to a man who claimed to be a police officer who told him to transfer all his money into a given account to facilitate the investigation.

The victim then transferred RM30,000 into the given account and began to feel suspicious when asked to make another money transfer.

Realising that he had been duped, the victim lodged a police report, said Sazalee when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the second suspect was arrested in Tasek Gelugor for allegedly becoming a mule account holder for an online money lending syndicate that was advertised on Facebook, resulting in a victim losing RM24,000.

“The victim wanted to borrow RM100,000 and was asked to make several money transactions to process the loan. The victim made seven transactions involving RM24,000,“ he said.

Both the suspects are on remand for investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code.