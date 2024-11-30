Police arrest unemployed man, seize over 100 kgs of ketum leaves

JASIN: The police arrested an unemployed man and seized over 100 kilogrammes (kg) of ketum leaves during a raid on a house in Taman Pahlawan, Umbai here yesterday.

Jasin district police chief DSP Ahmad Jamil Radzi said the Jasin district police headquarters Narcotics Crime Investigation Division acted on a tip and arrested the man, 38, at around 4.40 am.

“During the raid, police seized 451 translucent plastic bags filled with 108 kg of ketum leaves and a black plastic bag with 6 kg of ketum leaves.

“Also, 27 plastic bags filled with containing a total of 27 litres of ketum water were seized, with seizures totalling an estimated RM4,830,” he said in a statement here today, adding that the suspect tested negative for drugs and had three prior criminal records.

The case is being investigated under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952, he said, as he conveyed his gratitude to the public for channelling tips on the illicit sale of ketum.