Police arrest woman for suspected child abuse

KANGAR: Police arrested a woman near the Titi Kerbau flyover along the Changlun-Kuala Perlis Highway yesterday for allegedly abusing her 11-year-old daughter.

Kangar police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said the 33-year-old woman was detained at 1.30 pm while celebrating Hari Raya, after the headmaster of the child’s school in Jitra lodged a police report on Monday.

“The girl is believed to have been abused by her biological mother. The headmaster became aware of the situation when the girl arrived late to school,“ he said in a statement today.

A medical examination conducted at Tuanku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar revealed injuries on various parts of the victim’s body, believed to have been caused by biting and stabbing with a pair of scissors.

Yusharifuddin added that the child has been admitted for further treatment, while the woman, who resides in a housing area in Kangar, has been remanded for four days to facilitate investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum fine of RM20,000, imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both, upon conviction.