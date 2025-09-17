Police await Myanmar information on drug syndicate trafficking into Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police are awaiting crucial information from Myanmar’s anti-narcotics unit regarding a major drug trafficking syndicate targeting Malaysia.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed the ongoing investigation into the cross-border criminal network during a press conference at the Police Training Centre.

He stated that Malaysian authorities are working closely with their Myanmar counterparts to gather additional details about the syndicate’s operations and connections.

The case came to light after a Myanmar daily reported the dismantling of a drug trafficking ring following six arrests in Shwepyitha Township on September 5.

Authorities seized massive quantities of drugs including 1,840 kilogrammes of methamphetamine and 14 kilogrammes of heroin during the warehouse raid.

The seized narcotics were reportedly sourced from Shan State and were intended for shipment to the Malaysian market.

Mohd Khalid also highlighted the significant achievements of Malaysia’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department between January and September 14 this year.

Police investigated 174,134 cases under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the Poisons Act 1952 during this period.

Law enforcement made 189,788 arrests targeting individuals across all levels of the drug distribution chain.

These operations resulted in the seizure of 83,305 kilogrammes of solid-form drugs and 69,155.85 litres of liquid-form drugs.

The confiscated narcotics have an estimated black market value of RM1.96 billion according to police calculations.

Mohd Khalid emphasised that authorities will not compromise with any parties involved in drug distribution or related activities.

He urged the public to support anti-drug efforts by providing information through the NCID hotline at 012-2087222. – Bernama