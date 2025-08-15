Police bust heroin lab in Bukit Tambun, arrest three suspects

NIBONG TEBAL: Police arrested three men and uncovered a heroin processing laboratory in Bukit Tambun during two raids on Tuesday.

The suspects included two locals and a Sri Lankan national, aged between 25 and 46.

Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief Superintendent Jay January Siowou confirmed the arrests following intelligence-led operations.

In the first raid at Taman Tambun Permai, police seized 1,113 grammes of heroin and 641 grammes of heroin base.

Authorities also confiscated four kilogrammes of caffeine and various drug-processing chemicals and equipment.

The second raid nearby led to the arrest of a Sri Lankan man with 26 kg of caffeine.

The total value of the seized drugs was estimated at RM74,500.

Investigations revealed the first location was a heroin processing lab, with one local suspect as the mastermind.

The other two suspects allegedly worked as assistants and couriers for the syndicate.

Police believe the syndicate had been active since January, supplying heroin to the local market.

Both local suspects had prior drug and criminal records, while the Sri Lankan national had no previous offences.

The seized drugs could potentially supply 49,500 addicts, according to police estimates.

Four vehicles, including a Toyota Vellfire and Honda Civic, were also confiscated, valued at RM134,500.

The total haul from the raids, including drugs and vehicles, amounted to RM209,000.

All three suspects have been remanded for seven days until August 19 for further investigations.

The case is being probed under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty upon conviction. - Bernama