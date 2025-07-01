Police bust illegal vape drug lab in Ampang, seize RM21.85m narcotics

SHAH ALAM: Police have dismantled an illegal drug-processing laboratory used to manufacture narcotics-laced vape liquids, seizing drugs worth RM21.85 million in two raids on condominium units in Ampang on June 25.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the arrests of four individuals in the first raid, including three foreigners (two men and a woman) and a local man.

Authorities confiscated drugs and vape processing equipment, including seven vape cartridges suspected to contain cocaine (57 grams), 2.7 kg of powdered cocaine, and 124.6 kg of liquid believed to contain MDMA.

A second raid on the same day at another condominium unit led to the seizure of 41 grams of dried cannabis, 140 grams of MDMA-laced vape liquid, and 56 grams of suspected powdered cocaine. A 28-year-old foreign man was arrested and tested positive for morphine.

Investigations revealed that one suspect acted as the chemist, while others served as runners and assistants. The syndicate had been active since October 2024, renting two condominium units at RM6,000 monthly to process drug-infused vape liquids for local and international markets.

Two foreign suspects had prior criminal records, including document forgery, fraud, and drug-related offenses. The syndicate’s estimated monthly profit was RM200,000.

Police also seized vehicles, currencies, laptops, and luxury items, bringing total confiscated assets to RM21.9 million.

All suspects are remanded for seven days under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction.