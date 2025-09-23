Police bust international drug syndicate, seize nearly one tonne of fentanyl

SHAH ALAM: Police have dismantled an international drug distribution syndicate following the seizure of over 1,000 kilogrammes of fentanyl and other narcotics valued at RM32.14 million.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan announced the success of raids conducted in Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Selangor on August 19 and 23.

The seizures from Operation Black Ash and Operation Black Wood led to the arrest of four local men, two foreign men, and two women aged between 19 and 55.

Datuk Hussein confirmed that the seized drugs were smuggled through a Selangor port by the same syndicate originating from an eastern country.

He stated that the contraband was intended for both the local market and distribution to neighbouring countries.

Operation Black Ash on August 19 resulted in the seizure of 961.8 kg of a new type of liquid fentanyl valued at RM30.7 million.

“This is the first successful attempt to be thwarted in Malaysia, and this fentanyl drug is very dangerous, more than 100 times stronger than morphine and heroin,“ he said at a press conference.

Datuk Hussein highlighted that fentanyl is a leading cause of overdose deaths in the United States and Canada.

The syndicate used the modus operandi of sending cargo through Port Klang with false declarations before splitting the drugs into two consignments for different groups.

Investigations revealed the fentanyl was processed into both liquid and powder forms for market distribution.

“We believe the powder from this drug is made into pills, while the liquid is used as a mixture for electronic cigarettes (vapes),“ he said.

Operation Black Wood on August 23 in Selangor led to the seizure of 75.09 kg of various drugs including ecstasy, ketamine, and MDMA valued at RM2.7 million.

Police also conducted five other special operations in August and September, including Operations Ceylon, Blackbutt, Black Birch, and Cengal.

Operation Ceylon on September 7 resulted in the arrest of five local men and two foreigners with 132.862 kg of drugs worth RM3.3 million seized.

Operation Blackbutt on September 9 in Selangor saw the seizure of 202.59 kg of methamphetamine worth RM6.76 million and the arrest of three local men.

A day later, Operation Black Birch in Sungai Besi led to the arrest of two local men and the seizure of 103.33 kg of methamphetamine valued at RM3.32 million.

Operation Cengal on September 12 resulted in the arrest of three local men and one local woman with 230.67 kg of methamphetamine worth RM7.4 million seized.

Overall, the six special operations led to the arrest of 24 individuals comprising 17 local men, two foreign men, four foreign women, and one local woman.

The total drug seizure amounted to 1,706.35 kg of various types with an estimated market value of RM54.18 million.

Datuk Hussein confirmed the syndicate had been active for nearly 10 months before being dismantled. – Bernama