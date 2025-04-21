KUALA LUMPUR: Police crippled two separate drug syndicates operating in the capital city following a series of raids between April 16 and 18, resulting in the arrest of 15 individuals and the seizure of drugs and assets worth RM458,420.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the first operation on April 16 saw police raiding two residences in Mont Kiara, detaining seven locals - five men and two women aged between 20 and 28.

A search of one of the units uncovered 32 kilogrammes of cannabis and two kilogrammes of cannabis cookies hidden in bags.

The next day, a follow-up raid in Jalan Duta led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man, with police finding seven more kilogrammes of cannabis cookies in his vehicle.

Apart from the drugs, police also confiscated cash, a motorcycle, and three vehicles - a Honda City, Honda Civic and Proton X70 - with the total seizure in this operation alone valued at RM385,620. Six out of the eight suspects tested positive for cannabis,” he told a press conference at the Kulal Lumpur Police Headquarters today.

Rusdi said the group obtained drug supplies from a neighbouring country through online orders and distributed them locally via digital platforms. Two suspects had previous criminal records related to false police reports and vehicle theft.

In the second operation on April 18, police raided an entertainment outlet in Kepong Baru and arrested a 49-year-old man. A search revealed 3.5 kilogrammes of MDMA powder, 112 cannabis cigarettes, Erimin 5, ketamine and ecstasy pills hidden in a locked cabinet.

“A separate raid at the same premises later that day led to the arrest of two local men and four foreign women, aged 26 to 44. Police also found 350 grammes of MDMA powder in a paper bag. Five suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and ketamine, and one local male had a prior gambling-related offence,” he added.

All suspects have been remanded until April 23. Investigations are ongoing under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, with police working to identify other syndicate members and seize assets under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988.