KUALA LUMPUR: The Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) busted two drug trafficking syndicates in separate operations around Selangor and the capital on Feb 4 and 9, resulting in drug seizures worth RM12.88 million.

NCID director Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin said that on Feb 4, the police successfully crippled a syndicate involved in the processing of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) powder, following several raids carried out in the Klang Valley.

“Based on intelligence and surveillance findings, the police managed to apprehend the leader of the syndicate in a parking lot at Taman Suntex, Cheras, before the suspect led the police to a luxury condominium in Cheras, which served as a storage site for various types of drugs.

“At the condominium, three men and one woman were arrested, and the police seized various drugs estimated at RM1.45 million, including 9.8 kilograms (kg) of heroin base, 1.17 kg of syabu, 233.45 grams of heroin, 131.83 grams of MDMA powder, and 113.17 grams of yaba pills.

“The seized drugs are estimated to be enough for 72,752 drug addicts. The police also confiscated two vehicles and three wristwatches worth RM36,750,” he told a press conference at Bukit Aman today.

Khaw said that preliminary investigations revealed that the syndicate, which sourced its illicit substances from a neighbouring country, is believed to have been active in drug trafficking since October last year, using entertainment centres around the Klang Valley as distribution points.

“The syndicate leader and two other members of the group have criminal records ranging from eight to 20 prior offences related to drug and other criminal activities. Additionally, all five suspects, aged between 36 and 46, were also tested positive for drugs,” he said.

In the other operation on Feb 9, Khaw said the police seized various types of drugs worth RM11.43 million following the arrest of a 31-year-old local man at a condominium parking lot in Batu Caves.

Five bags containing 50 packages of syabu were found hidden in the backseat of the man’s Toyota Fortuner SUV, as well as 32 other packages suspected to contain ketamine in the vehicle’s boot.

“The arrest of the man led the police to a condominium unit where the six gunny sacks containing 36 packages of syabu and 139 packages of ketamine were found. The total amount of drugs seized is estimated to be enough for 1.02 million drug addicts,” he said.

Khaw added that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, who has no prior criminal record, was paid a salary of RM10,000 by the syndicate and earned a commission of RM2,000 for each drug delivery to customers.

Further investigations are being done under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.