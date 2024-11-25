KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) collected outstanding traffic summonses totalling RM9.13 million during the three-day Two Years of MADANI Government Programme (2TM) from Friday to yesterday.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the total collection involved the settlement of 103,590 outstanding traffic summonses.

“For the three-day period from Nov 22 to 24, a total of 103,590 summonses were settled totalling RM 9,139,750.00 through the summons payment channels provided, including PDRM counters in cash and e-payment, via vouchers settled through the PDRM MyBAYAR portal and application,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the number of summonses collected was not JSPT’s priority, on the contrary, what was more proud was the public’s increasing awareness to settle their summonses.

Mohd Yusri said all the summonses settled included various offences such as driving over the speed limit, violating traffic lights and obstructing traffic lanes which recorded the highest number of summonses.

“JSPT appreciates the cooperation of the public who came to settle outstanding summonses in conjunction with 2TM. We also urge the public not to wait until the discount offer is announced to pay their fines,“ he said in a statement.

Mohd Yusri also informed that JSPT is in the studying to expand the fine reduction programme nationwide in a cashless manner to the entire country by utilising the PDRM MyBAYAR application in addition to increasing the number of registered users of the application