Police confirm discovery of unidentified body in car in Setapak

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have officially confirmed finding a deceased individual inside a car near Diamond Square in Setapak today.

Wangsa Maju district police chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail stated that the victim’s identity remains undetermined at this stage.

He provided a brief comment when contacted, saying “Further investigations are underway.”

Authorities understand that the four-wheel-drive vehicle had been stationary at the location for approximately two months.

Police officials are preparing to release a formal media statement regarding this case shortly. – Bernama