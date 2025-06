TANGKAK: Police have confirmed that a man slashed a woman believed to be his wife in Bukit Gambir yesterday.

Tangkak district police chief Supt Roslan Mohd Talib said further investigations into the incident were still ongoing.

“The suspect has been arrested this morning and will be taken for remand application at the Tangkak Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (Wednesday),” he said when contacted today.

He did not reveal any other further details, stating that a statement would be issued soon.