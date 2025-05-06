Port of Tanjung Pelepas on record-breaking streak

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), a joint venture between Malaysia-based MMC Group and Netherlands-based APM Terminals set a new benchmark by handling 1,269,389 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in a single month for May 2025.

This achievement followed PTP’s previous monthly records of 1,183,759 TEUs in March and 1,215,751 TEUs in April this year, marking three consecutive monthly records.

PTP chairman Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh said the latest milestone surpasses the April record by 53,000 TEUs.

“By seamlessly managing such substantial cargo volumes, we are consistently delivering exceptional service to our valued customers and partners, while contributing to Malaysia’s economic growth.”

“This milestone goes beyond a display of our ability to push limits; it reflects the strong and promising collaboration we have with every single one of our truly valued customers at this leading transshipment hub, including the newly established Gemini Cooperation between Maersk and Hapag Lloyd,” PTP CEO Mark Hardiman said.

PTP serves as the key Asian hub within the Gemini Cooperation, playing a pivotal role in supporting the success of this global partnership.

“At PTP, we are committed to maintaining consistently high productivity, even as volumes grow and demands intensify, such as those from the Gemini Cooperation network.

“This stability adds significant value for our customers, and ensuring schedule reliability remains at the heart of our service commitment,” said Hardiman.

He said that PTP’s sustainable growth journey is demonstrated through their focused investments in asset upgrades and infrastructure enhancements.

“These initiatives are closely aligned with our environmental, social and governance agenda, safety policies and digitalisation strategy. Such efforts have enabled PTP to navigate global challenges effectively while driving continuous improvement and expansion.”

PTP also accomplished operational milestones in the past months, hitting 178,679 quayside moves in a single week, 15,041 moves within a 12-hour shift, and 1,442 moves completed in a single hour.