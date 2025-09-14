Police confirm no foul play in body found in Gerik stream

IPOH: Police have confirmed no criminal elements were involved in the discovery of a man’s body found in a stream near Gerik yesterday.

Gerik district police chief Superintendent Abdul Samad Othman stated a post-mortem examination revealed a minor head tear believed to result from a fall from height.

Authorities have not yet determined the victim’s identity as investigations continue to establish his particulars.

The case has been officially classified as sudden death rather than a criminal investigation.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad auxiliary police in Temenggor reported finding the body at 9:10 am yesterday.

A 32-year-old Orang Asli man discovered the body while passing through the area and spotting it in the river. – Bernama