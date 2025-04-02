Police confirm receiving report from ex-UKM VC

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have confirmed receiving two reports from former Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Ekhwan Toriman over accusations and defamation made against him.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said Mohd Ekhwan lodged the reports yesterday evening.

“Investigations are being conducted under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,“ he told Bernama when contacted today.

Earlier, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir confirmed receiving Mohd Ekhwan’s resignation letter a few days ago.