PETALING JAYA: Police have confirmed receiving a report claiming individuals were spotted releasing three pythons into a drain along Jalan Persiaran Putra in Putra Heights.

According to Berita Harian, Subang Jaya district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mamat, stated that investigations revealed the pythons were released in mid-January.

“The investigation, conducted by the Putra Heights police station chief, confirmed that the snakes were released in the middle of last month,” he was quoted as saying.

He shared that the case has been referred to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) for further action.

Wan Azlan added that the report was lodged by a local man at 10.15am on Feb 3 based on a video that showed three men releasing three pythons into the large drain.

He later went to the Putra Heights police station to lodge a report out of concern for his safety and that of his family.

A video of the incident showing the men, wearing red long-sleeved t-shirts releasing the snakes into a drain has since gone viral.