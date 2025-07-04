KUALA LUMPUR: Recent incidents involving the KLIA Aerotrain, which caused temporary service disruptions, are not a cause for alarm but rather a testament to the new system’s robust safety mechanisms, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

In a statement released tonight, the minister addressed public concerns following a brief suspension of the Aerotrain service due to a technical fault in a drainage pump and a separate incident involving a passenger obstructing doors.

“I wish to clarify that the incident was not caused by any weakness in the new Aerotrain system itself, nor because the train ‘cannot withstand heavy rain,‘ as some quarters have suggested,“ Loke said.

He explained that this morning’s disruption stemmed from “a technical fault in one of the drainage pumps within the existing tunnel infrastructure at KLIA.”

These pumps, he said, are part of the airport’s legacy facilities and not the new Aerotrain replacement programme.

When the pump failed, rainwater accumulated, triggering the Aerotrain’s safety systems to halt operations as a precaution.

“This is precisely how a modern rail system should function—prioritising passenger safety above all else,“ Loke said.

He said services resumed swiftly at 12.15pm once the water was cleared and all safety checks were completed.

The minister also addressed an earlier incident on July 2, where an Aerotrain line was pause.

“This was due to a passenger obstructing the platform doors from closing.

“The Aerotrain’s safety features were triggered to prevent the doors from closing forcefully, avoiding potential harm to the individual involved. This safety response was intentional and appropriate.”

Both these incidents, while admittedly inconvenient for travellers, “actually demonstrate the integrity and reliability of the new Aerotrain’s safety systems,“ Loke added.

“These systems are designed to detect potential hazards and to halt operations rather than risk passenger safety.”

He further assured the public that “the new Aerotrain assets at KLIA are built to meet international standards and are operating well.”

“Malaysia Airports and my ministry remain committed to continuously improving services and resolving any issues swiftly to provide safe and seamless journeys for all travellers,“ Loke said.

The minister also expressed his appreciation for the public’s patience and understanding as Malaysia Airports fine-tunes operations during the early phase of the new Aerotrain service.

The new Aerotrain system, a crucial link between KLIA’s main terminal and satellite building, recently resumed operations on July 1 after an extensive upgrade, aiming to enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency at the nation’s premier airport.