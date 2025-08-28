Police cripple syndicate, seize MDMA vape liquids worth RM1.48 million

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have dismantled a syndicate distributing Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) in electronic cigarette liquid valued at 1.48 million ringgit through seven coordinated raids across the Klang Valley.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus confirmed the arrest of nine individuals aged between 24 and 34 years, including one Thai national, during operations conducted on 22 August.

Investigations uncovered that the syndicate utilised luxury condominium units with gated security as processing and storage facilities while employing couriers for drug distribution.

“As a result of the raids, we seized 3.5 kilogrammes of MDMA, 7.6 litres of MDMA cartridges and bottles containing an estimated 39 litres of MDMA liquid,” Fadil stated.

He revealed that the syndicate had been operational since late last year, distributing drugs through conventional methods to targeted customers with some supplies reaching areas beyond the Klang Valley.

Fadil noted that each 15-millilitre vape cartridge was being sold for between 100 and 200 ringgit on the market.

Police also confiscated various vehicles, luxury watches, branded handbags and 1.5 million ringgit in cash during the operation.

Urine tests conducted on all suspects returned negative results for drugs, with investigations proceeding under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Five suspects have been remanded for seven days until tomorrow, while remand applications for the remaining four individuals were rejected by the court. – Bernama