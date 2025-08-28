ASEAN nears 70% progress on digital economy pact with year-end target

KUALA LUMPUR: Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz expresses strong confidence in ASEAN reaching a comprehensive agreement on the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) by December’s end.

Negotiations have advanced significantly, achieving 69.6 per cent completion according to the minister’s assessment.

This substantial progress formed a key discussion point during his chairmanship of the Special Meeting of the ASEAN Economic Community Council (AECC) dedicated to DEFA deliberations.

“I am confident that, with the ASEAN spirit, we will achieve a substantial agreement by the end of this year,“ Tengku Zafrul stated in his social media announcement.

He emphasised that DEFA extends beyond digital trade to ensure an inclusive and equitable digital economy for all ASEAN member nations.

The minister further highlighted that DEFA would establish ASEAN as a premier regional digital hub while driving significant economic growth across the region.

Tengku Zafrul previously noted on August 18 that DEFA represents the first agreement of its kind within any regional framework worldwide.

This pioneering framework will enable small and medium-sized enterprises to integrate into a more inclusive ASEAN intra-trade ecosystem. – Bernama