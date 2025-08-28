Federal government backs Sarawak’s integrity drive, says KSN

KUCHING: The Federal Government will continue supporting Sarawak’s efforts to strengthen integrity across its administration according to Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He stated this commitment reflects Putrajaya’s position that integrity must remain central to policy planning, governance and execution at all levels.

“Integrity is not just about rejecting corruption,” he said at the Sarawak Integrity Day 2025 celebration officiated by Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Shamsul Azri stated that integrity is a key driver of national performance, noting Malaysia’s rise from 34th to 23rd in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2025.

“More encouraging still, the bribery and corruption indicator improved by 12 places to 34th, reflecting growing business confidence in the government’s anti-corruption efforts and public service delivery,” he said.

Malaysia aims to be among the world’s top 25 countries in the Corruption Perceptions Index by 2033, a national goal that requires the involvement of all sectors.

“Everyone has a role to play, from teachers and frontline civil servants to top leadership,” he added.

As chairman of the Malaysian Institute of Integrity, Shamsul Azri expressed hope for continued collaboration with the Sarawak Integrity and Ombudsman Unit under the Premier’s Department.

“This partnership should serve as a model for other states,” he said.

He also called on Sarawak’s civil servants to lead by example and demonstrate that every ringgit spent, decision made and responsibility entrusted served the public interest. – Bernama