Police deploy 10,000 personnel for ASEAN Summit security in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are fully prepared to carry out security duties for the 47th ASEAN Summit in the federal capital.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department deputy director Datuk Fisol Salleh said delegates have been categorised into high-risk and normal-risk groups.

Security duties will be conducted by personnel from the Special Actions Unit, Special Branch, and other trained units.

Over 10,000 personnel involved in this assignment have reported for duty and will begin their duties at their respective locations within the next day or two.

Fisol spoke to reporters after the duty briefing session at the Old Airport Hangar in Bandar Malaysia.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus and other police personnel were also present at the briefing.

International leaders and delegations from major powers like the United States, China, and India will be placed at 24 hotels around the capital.

Police will deploy new assets, including security vehicles obtained from the General Operations Force, to escort delegations from high-risk countries.

Fisol advised the public, especially motorists, to fully cooperate with the police throughout the security control operation period.

Traffic police will provide updates from time to time during this enhanced security deployment.

The 47th ASEAN Summit, themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, is scheduled at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from August 26 to 28.

All 10 leaders of ASEAN member states along with dialogue partners and guests will participate in the summit. – Bernama