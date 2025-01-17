KUANTAN: Police rounded up 121 foreigners for various immigration offences during a two-day joint operation involving several enforcement agencies in Cameron Highlands that started yesterday.

Cameron Highlands district police chief acting Supt Azri Ramli said the operation involving 143 officers and personnel from various departments was carried out to eradicate an influx of foreigners in the district following an increase in crime cases involving foreigners in the highlands that is a popular tourist destination.

“During the operation, inspections were carried out at locations involving foreign accommodations, business premises, construction sites and roadblocks involving foreign drivers.

“A total of 56 premises were raided, involving 686 locals and 2,090 foreigners were screened. Of the total, 121 foreigners were arrested under Section 6 (1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and under the Immigration Regulations 1963,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

In addition, Azri said the police had also managed to arrest a local man under Section 32(1) of the Customs Excise Act 1976 and another man under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 during a roadblock check.

“A total of 156 summonses have also been issued for various offences, 31 from the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) while the rest are from the Road Transport Department. All these arrests will be prosecuted according to the respective offences,“ he said.