Police detain driver of trailer for causing fatal accident

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police have arrested the driver of a trailer that lost control and resulted in the container falling off and crushing a car that caused the death of a woman at Jalan Bukit Tengah, here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Helmi Aris said the 51-year-old driver was detained for further investigations and the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Preliminary screening of urine and alcohol proved negative but an application for remand against him will be made at the Bukit Mertajam Magistrate Court, here today.

“The police request anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and provide information and evidence to assist the investigation by contacting investigating officer Insp Mohd Shahid Othman at 0172670543 or contact any nearby police station,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Due to the accident, a woman died while a man was seriously injured after the car they were driving was crushed by the container that fell off when the trailer lost control and also caused damages to another five vehicles.

The victim who died, Lee Zi Rou, 21, was driving a Perodua Bezza while Tan Chou Theng, 25, who was seriously injured, was the driver of a Honda Jazz.

Commenting further, Helmi said the accident, which occurred at 9.30am, is believed to have occurred when five cars and a lorry from Jalan Kebun Sirih had stopped at the traffic light junction of Jalan Bukit Tengah when suddenly a trailer from Jalan Bukit Tengah made a left turn.

He said the trailer entered Jalan Kebun Sireh but lost control and the container load carried by the vehicle fell and crushed two vehicles that had stopped at the traffic light.

“As a result of being crushed by the container load, the impact forced the two cars to move backwards and collide with three other cars and a lorry,“ he said.