Police detain man for molesting his sister-in-law in Jempol

JEMPOL: Police have detained a man for allegedly molesting his sister-in-law in an incident at a house in Felda Palong 11, Gemas, here.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the incident occurred on Oct 30, at about 6pm, while the complainant was in the room.

He said the complainant, a 26 year-old married woman with three children was allegedly molested by the 24-year-old suspect while she was at her in-laws’ house.

“The suspect, who works as a rubber tapper, reportedly entered the victim’s room and molested her, before leaving the house in a motorcycle.

“The victim who has been at the in-laws’ house for the past one month claimed that the suspect had never disturbed her before. This is the first time this has happened,“ he said in a statement here today.

Hoo said during the incident no other family members were at home.

He added that police detained the suspect in front of a house in Bahau at 12.45pm and initial investigations revealed that the suspect who tested positive for drugs, had a previous drug related offence.