DPM Zahid visits New Zealand crisis centre to study disaster management

WELLINGTON: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will visit New Zealand’s National Crisis Management Centre today to observe the country’s disaster and crisis response framework. The visit, part of his four-day working trip, aligns with his role as Chairman of Malaysia’s Central Disaster Management Committee (JPBP).

Located beneath New Zealand’s Parliament in the Beehive Bunker, the centre is known for its advanced emergency coordination and recovery strategies. Zahid aims to study New Zealand’s inter-agency collaboration and transparency in disaster management, areas where the country excels.

Later, he will hold a bilateral meeting with New Zealand’s Minister for Agriculture, Trade and Investment, Todd McClay, to discuss food security and supply chain cooperation. The day concludes with a community engagement session involving over 250 Malaysians in Wellington.

Zahid’s visit, which began in Auckland on July 14, included meetings with the ASEAN–New Zealand Business Council (ANZBC) and a Māori Business Roundtable in Rotorua. Discussions focused on indigenous development and economic partnerships.

He wraps up his trip on July 18, returning to Kuala Lumpur after strengthening diplomatic and trade relations between Malaysia and New Zealand. - Bernama