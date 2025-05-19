Police dismiss viral news report on Pamela Ling’s death as false

SHAH ALAM: Selangor police have confirmed that the claims made in a news report by an online portal titled ‘Police Interview Pamela Ling’s Children and Family Friend in Death Investigation’, which went viral on social media, are false.

State police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, in a statement today, said no report had been lodged regarding the alleged discovery of a body at a house in Petaling Jaya, as claimed in the article.

He said that spreading fake news was an offence under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588).

“The use of network facilities or services to spread false news that may disrupt others is punishable by a fine not exceeding RM50,000, or imprisonment of up to one year, or both, upon conviction,” he said.

Following that, Hussein reminded the public to only refer to official sources when seeking information.

“The public’s cooperation in curbing the spread of false news is greatly appreciated to ensure order and the smooth running of the investigation,” he said.

On April 9, Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh, 42, was reported missing while on her way to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in Putrajaya in an e-hailing car.

Police received a report regarding her disappearance at 3.02 pm the same day.

ALSO READ: High Court grants Pamela Ling leave to challenge arrest warrant, travel ban