Police foil bid to smuggle pig carcasses

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Police foiled an attempt to smuggle pig carcasses from a neighbouring country when they detained a lorry driver in Taman Industry Jaya in Skudai here on Friday (March 7).

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP M. Kumarasan said a special branch team from the Johor Police Headquarters and the state Department of Veterinary Services (JPV) inspected the lorry at about 11.10 pm.

“They found 90 pig carcasses believed to have been smuggled in from a neighbouring country and the 33-year-old man also failed to produce any ownership documents.

“The JPV also confirmed that the carcasses were not from any licensed or approved abattoirs,” he said in a statement today.

He said police seized the carcasses from 45 pigs, the lorry and a set of keys, with the total seizure estimated at RM375,000.

He added that the seized meat had been handed over to the JPV and the investigation is being carried out under the Animals Act 1953.

He said any information on criminal activities can be reported to the nearest police station or the Iskandar Puteri district control centre at 07-5113622 or via the hotline at 07-5114486.