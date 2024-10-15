Police have started investigating companies linked to GISBH overseas - Saifuddin Nasution

KUALA LUMPUR: The police (PDRM) have initiated investigations into companies linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), which are operating overseas.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail acknowledged the challenges of extending investigations beyond Malaysia’s borders but confirmed that PDRM have already reached out to authorities in 18 countries where these companies are believed to be active.

“The police have taken steps to contact these countries using mutual legal agreements (MLA) to facilitate cooperation,” he said during a briefing on the GISBH issue at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Earlier reports indicated that PDRM had identified 23 properties owned by GISBH in 10 countries, with an estimated value RM52.4 million.

Saifuddin Nasution also said that 15 cases have been brought before courts nationwide, with trial dates pending.

He highlighted a case of child abuse linked to the investigation, where the accused pleaded guilty and received a 10-year prison sentence.

“There have been numerous breaches of the law, and it is imperative that we conduct the investigation thoroughly and with full accountability, allowing the legal process to unfold as it should.

“I want to make it clear that there is no political motive behind the government’s handling of this case. The fact remains, crimes against children have occurred,” he said.