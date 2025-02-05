GEORGE TOWN: The Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) has hailed the enforcement of the Medicine Price Transparency Mechanism (MKHU), which came into effect yesterday, as a significant move towards greater transparency, accountability, and the empowerment of consumers in the healthcare sector.

Its president Mohideen Abdul Kader said consumers have the right to access information, make informed choices, voice their concerns, and feel secure when using any product.

“The enforcement of this law indirectly upholds the universal rights of consumers to information and choice.

“It also allows consumers to compare medicine prices, plan their healthcare spending, and avoid being overcharged. This is crucial given the rising cost of living,” he told Bernama today.

He added that Malaysian consumer groups share this view, describing the new law as a crucial step towards addressing opaque pricing practices and inconsistencies between healthcare facilities that have long posed challenges for consumers.

In a joint statement with the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations, the Malaysian Rural and Eco Consumer Association, Teras Pengupayaan Melayu, and the Kuala Lumpur Consumer Safety Association, Mohideen stressed that the law is a price display mechanism and should not be mistaken for price control.

“By mandating price display, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has taken a step to uphold the universal right of consumers to access information and make informed choices, allowing Malaysians to compare medicine prices, plan their healthcare budgets, and avoid excessive charges.

“Moreover, with Malaysia’s medical inflation rate reaching 15 per cent, far exceeding regional and global averages, transparent price labelling is a crucial first step in curbing unjustified price increases and protecting household budgets,” he said.

Regarding claims that displaying medicine prices could negatively impact doctors’ income or the sustainability of private clinics, the consumer groups said such concerns were misplaced, as the policy focuses solely on medicine prices and not on healthcare professionals’ fees or earnings.

“Therefore, we urge all healthcare providers to comply with the law to uphold consumer rights and public interest, while also supporting this important initiative that empowers consumers to report any non-compliance to the authorities,“ he added.