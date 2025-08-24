Police hunt Malaysian woman with dual citizenship in Kelantan drug case

KOTA BHARU: Police are actively searching for a Malaysian woman in her thirties suspected of possessing dual citizenship documents.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed the suspect owns a Toyota Vellfire seized during a major border operation in Sungai Golok last week.

“Preliminary investigations found that the woman is believed to have links to a drug smuggling syndicate at the border, and is reportedly married to a Thai national,” he stated.

Mohd Yusoff explained that cases involving individuals with dual citizenship present significant challenges for law enforcement.

“Based on checks of the vehicle’s registration number in Malaysia and information from Thai authorities, it is confirmed that the suspect holds two valid identification cards in both countries,” he added.

The police chief detailed the complications arising from the suspect’s dual identification documents during apprehension attempts.

“It’s quite challenging to track the suspect as she has two identification cards,” Mohd Yusoff remarked.

“If arrested in Thailand, the suspect can use her Thai identification card,” he continued.

“But, if arrested here, she can use her Malaysian identification card, thus complicating efforts to determine her citizenship status,” he concluded.

Authorities are coordinating with multiple agencies to locate and apprehend the suspect.

“We are tracking her down,” Mohd Yusoff confirmed.

“The drug seizure was in Golok, Thailand, and the woman involved is believed to be a member of the drug smuggling syndicate,” he stated.

Police will collaborate closely with the National Registration Department regarding this complex case.

Mohd Yusoff confirmed the woman would be officially listed on the police wanted list.

“Efforts to track her down are being jointly conducted with their Thai counterparts,” he announced.

The Toyota Vellfire bearing Malaysian registration plates was among thirteen assets seized during the border operation.

Kelantan authorities have also identified one hundred fifty three illegal jetties on state land scheduled for demolition.

Demolition operations will proceed jointly with local authorities following a one month warning notice to users. – Bernama