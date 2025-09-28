Police hunt suspects in Tesla break-in with RM100,000 stolen in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are actively tracking down several individuals suspected of breaking into a Tesla car and escaping with approximately RM100,000 in cash.

The incident occurred in Taman Perling last Thursday when the suspects smashed the vehicle’s window.

Johor Bahru Utara police chief ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh confirmed that the incident, which went viral on Facebook, was later reported by a 34-year-old man at 1.34 pm on the same day.

Initial investigations revealed that the incident took place at about 10.11 am after the victim had parked and locked his electric car.

The victim returned to discover that the driver’s side window had been smashed by an unknown suspect.

He subsequently reported that a bag containing cash amounting to about RM100,000 was missing from the vehicle.

Balveer Singh stated that the case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft.

He also urged members of the public with any information on the incident to contact the Johor Bahru Utara district police headquarters at 07-556 3122. – Bernama