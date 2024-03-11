Police intercept smuggled cosmetics and petrol in Pasir Mas/Tumpat

KOTA BHARU: The Southeast Brigade General Operations Force (PGA) intercepted a smuggling operation involving 384 bottles of cosmetic products valued at RM76,800 in a raid near the illegal base at Pok Dik Jeram Perdah, Pasir Mas, yesterday.

Commander SAC Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said a Battalion 7 team spotted several boxes along the riverbank at 7.30 pm during an Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan patrol.

“The boxes contained various types of cosmetics believed to have been smuggled from Thailand for local distribution within the state.

“The seized items are estimated at RM76,800. The case is being investigated under Regulation 7(1)(a) of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, the Southeast Brigade PGA foiled a petrol smuggling activity along the main road at Pasar Bunohan in Tumpat.

Nik Ros Azhan said Battalion 8 personnel had stopped two suspicious-looking cars in front of the market at 11.20 am.

“The suspects fled the scene, leaving behind two modified fuel tanks valued at RM6,000 and over 100 litres of petrol, in the cars. The petrol is suspected to have been intended for smuggling into a neighbouring country.

“The seized vehicles are estimated at RM15,205, with the petrol valued at RM205. The case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961,“ he said.