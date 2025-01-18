PETALING JAYA: Seven individuals, including six men and a woman, have been arrested for allegedly stealing parcels from a courier company’s warehouse in Taman Cheras Indah.

According to The Star, Ampang Jaya OCPD asst comm Mohd Azam Ismail said the arrests were made following a police report lodged by the company’s security manager on Monday (January 13).

“The company’s security manager lodged a police report on Monday (Jan 13) that several customers were missing delivery items.

“When they opened the parcels and packages, it was empty,” he told the English daily on Saturday (January 18).

Investigations revealed that the suspects, aged between 21 and 51, had allegedly taken parcels from the warehouse without registering them, causing losses amounting to RM21,818.

The police conducted operations in the Klang Valley and Nilai, Negri Sembilan, detaining the suspects between Monday and Friday (January 17).

“We also seized several items believed to have been stolen.

“We are investigating under Section 381 of the Penal Code for theft by employees and Section 380 of the Penal Code for stealing inside a building,“ he said.