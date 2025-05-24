Police investigate chemical source in Bachok acid attack

KOTA BHARU: Police are investigating the origin of the chemical used in an acid attack on a female spa owner in Beris Kubur Besar, Bachok, on May 17, including the possibility that it was sourced from a rubber factory where two suspects are employed.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the investigation is ongoing and authorities are confident the case will be resolved soon.

“We are looking into how the chemical was obtained, including whether it came from the rubber factory where both suspects worked,” he told Bernama today.

A man and a woman have been arrested and remanded until the end of the month. Police have not ruled out applying for an extension if the investigation is not completed by then.

Meanwhile, Bachok district police chief Supt Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin said efforts are underway to locate a third suspect believed to have been involved in the attack.

“Based on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, the suspect is believed to still be in the state. He fled shortly after the other two were arrested,” he said.

The third suspect is believed to have close ties with the two detainees, aged 38 and 45, who were arrested at a rubber factory in Kuala Krai.

The attack took place on May 17, when a woman was splashed with a liquid, believed to be acid, by an unidentified assailant near a convenience store in Beris Kubur Besar, Tawang.

She sustained severe burns to her shoulders, back, arms and legs. The victim is currently in stable condition and receiving treatment at the Burn Treatment Unit of Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia in Kubang Kerian.