Police investigate damage to 7 cars near Glenmarie LRT station

SHAH ALAM: Police are investigating an incident where seven cars parked near the Glenmarie Light Rail Transit (LRT) station were damaged, allegedly by a passing heavy vehicle.

District police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed that the incident occurred around 2.10 pm yesterday. The affected motorists had parked their vehicles along the roadside before boarding the LRT for work. Upon their return, they discovered varying degrees of damage to their cars.

“As of 4 pm this afternoon (Thursday), the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (BSPT) of the Shah Alam police headquarters has received seven police reports related to the incident,“ he said in a statement.

Investigators are currently reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the responsible party. The case is being probed under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959.

Members of the public with relevant information are urged to contact BSPT investigating officer Insp Abdul Nasser Peping at 012-2863875.