Police investigate four reports from Dataran Merdeka rally

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed receiving four reports linked to the rally held at Dataran Merdeka on Saturday.

One case involves an effigy resembling Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim being caned near the National Mosque, while the other three pertain to drone usage.

Acting Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad stated that the effigy incident is being investigated under multiple laws, including the Sedition Act 1948, the Penal Code, and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The case has been referred to the Classified Crime Investigation Unit in Bukit Aman,“ he said during a press conference.

The remaining reports concerning drone operations have been forwarded to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

Mohamed Usuf noted that while the rally proceeded peacefully and with proper approval, authorities will still scrutinise any misconduct by participants. - Bernama