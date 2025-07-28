Indian army kills 3 rebels in Kashmir amid ongoing tensions

SRINAGAR: Indian security forces shot dead three suspected armed rebels in a wildlife reserve near Srinagar on Monday, escalating tensions in the disputed region.

The firefight took place in Dachigam, approximately 30 kilometres from the city, close to the Hindu pilgrimage site of Amarnath.

“Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight,“ the Indian army confirmed in a social media statement.

Authorities did not disclose the identities of those killed, but an unnamed police officer told AFP the deceased were “foreigners.”

Kashmir remains a flashpoint between India and Pakistan, both of which claim the region in full.

The latest clash follows heightened unrest after a May attack on tourists in Pahalgam left 26 dead, mostly Hindus.

India blamed Pakistan for supporting the assailants, leading to a brief but deadly military confrontation.

While insurgent activity has declined in recent years, sporadic violence persists.

Over 350,000 pilgrims are currently visiting Amarnath, raising security concerns.

The army stated that operations in the area continue. – AFP